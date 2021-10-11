QS Investors LLC Has $24.03 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 131,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,021. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

