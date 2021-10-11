QS Investors LLC Has $37.71 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for approximately 0.4% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Kroger worth $37,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.83. 6,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,495. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

