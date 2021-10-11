QS Investors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,215. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.