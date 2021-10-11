QS Investors LLC Purchases 282,645 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 227.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,645 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. 6,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,326. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

