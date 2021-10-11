QS Investors LLC Purchases 45,555 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kellogg worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kellogg by 47.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,758,994. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

NYSE K traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

