QS Investors LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.79 on Monday, reaching $792.28. 22,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,346,752. The company has a market cap of $784.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

