QS Investors LLC Sells 10,306 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.26.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

