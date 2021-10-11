QS Investors LLC Sells 15,787 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 503,395 shares of company stock worth $130,752,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

LLY traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $235.98. 5,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $222.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

