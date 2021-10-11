QS Investors LLC Sells 82,321 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,321 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.71. 3,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

