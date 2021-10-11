QS Investors LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $327.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $923.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average is $338.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $875,386,434 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

