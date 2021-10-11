QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,357.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,369.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

