QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 20,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a market cap of $199.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

