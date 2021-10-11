Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $374.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $13.21 or 0.00023363 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.
Qtum Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
