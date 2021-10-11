Quantis Network Market Cap Hits $22,901.78 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $22,901.78 and $202.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 220,317% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.