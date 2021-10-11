Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $17.20 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $41,216.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,442.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.61 or 0.06181186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.68 or 0.00312799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.88 or 0.01053015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00473563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00335547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00308924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004780 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,056,137 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

