Quark One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,589.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $1,589.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,178,502 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

