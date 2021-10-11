Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 7,665 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Workday by 44.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $255.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.76. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

