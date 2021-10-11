Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 83,182 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,630.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $62.01 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

