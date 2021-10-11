Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,591,000 after purchasing an additional 649,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

