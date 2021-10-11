Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $311.23 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $346.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock worth $449,147,257. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

