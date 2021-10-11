Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 169.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank stock opened at $299.96 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $301.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

