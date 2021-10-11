Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 28,806 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 222,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $78.78 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62.

