Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 8,139 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $410.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.70 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

