Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 485,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

