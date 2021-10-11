Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,807,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,004,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,467 shares of company stock valued at $57,268,710 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

