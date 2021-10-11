Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 16.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVE opened at $185.88 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

