Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.26 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.23% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

