Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

