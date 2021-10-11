Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.