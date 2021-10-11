Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,082 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,026,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

