Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.36 Million in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $253.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.54. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

