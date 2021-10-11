Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.50 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,923.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 187,650 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Duke Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 9,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

