Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.81 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

