Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.90 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

