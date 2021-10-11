Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

