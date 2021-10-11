Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

