Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 43,014 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 139.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $77.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

