Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 46,919 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 511.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 334,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

