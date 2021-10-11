Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,066 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after buying an additional 472,265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $80.82 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

