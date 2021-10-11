Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 60,119 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

