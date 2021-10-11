Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 67,495 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,495 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $33.63 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.