Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $89,134,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

BLDR opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

