Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.