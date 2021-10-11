QuickSwap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.26 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $389.11 or 0.00682986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $127.28 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

