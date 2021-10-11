Quiztok (QTCON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.13 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

