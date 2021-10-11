Radix (EXRD) Hits One Day Volume of $2.92 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00206744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

