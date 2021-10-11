Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Down 4.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.53. 2,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Rafael alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $550.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rafael by 24.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rafael by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rafael by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.