Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $813,520.52 and $179,350.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00062680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.21 or 0.99852044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.12 or 0.06194784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

