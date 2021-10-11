Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 3,076,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

