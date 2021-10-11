Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.04 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and $4.65 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,418,836 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

